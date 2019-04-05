Dorothea M. Wolfe



Born: January 9, 1918; in Albany, NY



Died: April 3, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



Dorothea M. Wolfe, 101, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at her home.



She was born January 9, 1918, in Albany, New York, the daughter of Allan and Dorothea (Minnie) Goodrich. Dorothea married James H. Boyd on October 4, 1941 and after his passing she married Raymond W. Wolfe on June 23, 1990.



Dorothea enjoyed sewing, crocheting, embroidering, painting, sculpturing and was the author of three books.



She is survived by her daughter, Dorothea (Richard) Atkinson of DeKalb; her sons, Timothy M. (Lori) Boyd of Millersburg, Ohio and John (Margene) Boyd of Luray, Virginia; 10 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husbands, James and Raymond; her son, James Boyd; her daughter, Dawn Boyd; and her brother, Allan Goodrich.



A Graveside Service will be held at a later date at Hockman Cemetery in McClure, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Dorothea M. Wolfe Memorial Fund, addressed to the Wolfe Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.



For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2019