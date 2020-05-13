Dorothy Ann West
Born: December 26, 1932
Died: May 7, 2020
Dorothy Ann West, 87, of Florida, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at HPH Hospice facility. She was born December 26, 1932 in DeKalb, Illinois, the daughter of Robert and Nora (King) Nepean. Dorothy married John "Bob" West on June 30, 1951 in DeKalb, Illinois. Dorothy was formerly a supervisor at AutoMeter Products Inc in Sycamore for many years. Dorothy loved family gatherings, reading a good book, card games, picnics and going to Vegas. She was a loving and strong woman and will be dearly missed. She is survived by two sons, Rob (Kathi) West and Steve West of Fort Worth, Texas; three daughters Karen (Dave) Schmoll of Sycamore, Roxanne (Mike) Seldal of Cortland and Teresa (Rick) Vasquez of Spring Hill, Florida; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, John (Diane) Nepean; sister, Carol (Chuck) Simpson; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her parents; son, Jack West; daughter, Kathy Peterson; granddaughter, Stephanie Seldal; sisters, Edith Votaw, Betty Marbutt, Gloria Roach, Jeanette White, Ruby Long and Rosemary Rollins; two brothers, Bobby Nepean and Lonnie Olson. Private family Graveside Service will be held at Gardner Cemetery, Maple Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Dorothy Ann West Memorial Fund, addressed to the West Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 13, 2020.