Dorothy Anna Wintergerst
1924 - 2020
Dorothy A. Wintergerst

Born: January 14, 1924; in Chicago, IL

Died: June 1, 2020; in Barrington, IL

Dorothy Anna Wintergerst, 96, of Sycamore died Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, IL.

She was born January 14, 1924 in Chicago to Charles and Nellie (Lindahl) Schlieben. She was married to Otto Wintergerst.

Survivors include her sons, Robert (Ann Marie) Wintergerst and Charles (Jennifer) Wintergerst; and four grandchildren, Heather, Lily, Chloe and John.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Otto.

There will be a private burial at the Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore, IL. with Rev. Preston Fields officiating.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were completed by the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore.

To sign the online guest book or share a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
