Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
1245 Somonauk St.
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-6589
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
1245 Somonauk St.
Sycamore, IL 60178
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Sycamore Baptist Church
302 Somonauk St.
Sycamore, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Ricker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy F. Ricker


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy F. Ricker Obituary
Dorothy F. Ricker

Born: September 5, 1919; in Greeneville, TN

Died: July 19, 2019; in Sycamore, IL

Dorothy F. Ricker, 99, of Sycamore, Illinois, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at her home. She was born September 5, 1919, in Greeneville, Tennessee, the daughter of George Lamb and Elizabeth (McCoy) Leonard. She married James F. Ricker on January 11, 1941, in Greeneville. She worked for General Electric in DeKalb for many years. Dorothy was a beloved mother and grandmother who had a great sense of humor. She loved gardening, quilting and crocheting. She had unconditional love for everyone and never met a stranger.

She was a faithful follower of Christ and a member of the Sycamore Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Hugh "Pete" (Linda) Ricker; grandchildren, Dawn (Allan) Mannis, Jeff (Kristy) Ricker, Jacque (John) Bridge, Amy (Kenny) Pitts, James Ricker, Michelle (Royal) Hartwig, Tom (Jelena) Cooley and Scott Cooley; 22 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; stepfather; husband; daughter, Rita Beasley; son, Glen Ricker; daughter, Evelyn Cooley; grandson, Donald D. Dirickson, Jr., granddaughter, Donna Fay Dirickson; and great-grandson, Kevin Ricker.

In lieu of flowers, the family will be accepting donations for a memorial fund to be used at a later time.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Sycamore Baptist Church, 302 Somonauk St., Sycamore, with the Reverend Dan Stovall, retired, and Rev. Matthew Johnson officiating. A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 pm Friday, July 26, 2019, at Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd., Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, IL 60178. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore. Information: 815-895-6589. Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
Download Now