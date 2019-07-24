Dorothy F. Ricker



Born: September 5, 1919; in Greeneville, TN



Died: July 19, 2019; in Sycamore, IL



Dorothy F. Ricker, 99, of Sycamore, Illinois, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at her home. She was born September 5, 1919, in Greeneville, Tennessee, the daughter of George Lamb and Elizabeth (McCoy) Leonard. She married James F. Ricker on January 11, 1941, in Greeneville. She worked for General Electric in DeKalb for many years. Dorothy was a beloved mother and grandmother who had a great sense of humor. She loved gardening, quilting and crocheting. She had unconditional love for everyone and never met a stranger.



She was a faithful follower of Christ and a member of the Sycamore Baptist Church.



She is survived by her son, Hugh "Pete" (Linda) Ricker; grandchildren, Dawn (Allan) Mannis, Jeff (Kristy) Ricker, Jacque (John) Bridge, Amy (Kenny) Pitts, James Ricker, Michelle (Royal) Hartwig, Tom (Jelena) Cooley and Scott Cooley; 22 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents; stepfather; husband; daughter, Rita Beasley; son, Glen Ricker; daughter, Evelyn Cooley; grandson, Donald D. Dirickson, Jr., granddaughter, Donna Fay Dirickson; and great-grandson, Kevin Ricker.



In lieu of flowers, the family will be accepting donations for a memorial fund to be used at a later time.



The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Sycamore Baptist Church, 302 Somonauk St., Sycamore, with the Reverend Dan Stovall, retired, and Rev. Matthew Johnson officiating. A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 pm Friday, July 26, 2019, at Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd., Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, IL 60178. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore. Information: 815-895-6589. Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence. Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 24, 2019