|
|
Dorothy Hazel Brening
Born: July 6, 1929
Died: September 18, 2019
Dorothy Brening ,90, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
Dorothy was born on July 6, 1929 to Elanorer ( Meisner ) Woerner and Elmer Woerner. She was raised in Chicago and the surrounding area. For a short time she worked as a telephone operator for a law firm in Chicago. She met Don Brening at church in Bensenville, IL and were married on January 24, 1948 and spent the last 71 years devoted to each other.
As they started farming in Arlington Heights IL. Dorothy got a quick course in vegetable farming before moving to Marengo, IL. In 1959. Dorothy and Don farmed for 50 years before retiring and eventually moving to Mesa, Arizona in 2008. Dorothy enjoyed many activities at Church, was a 4-H leader, loved to play her organ, being a Sunday school teacher, attending Home Extension, riding her horse , making quilts at church, belonging to the church bell ringers, playing shuffle board and cards.
She is survived by her husband, Don, 2 daughters, Carolyn ( Gordon ) Klock of Kirkland, IL, Peggy ( John ) Jacobs of Mesa, Arizona, grandchildren - Julie ( Les ) Batorski of Amboy, Jeff Klock ( Paul Achmam ) of Plymouth, MN, Jeremy Klock of Dekalb, IL and great-grandson, Wyatt Klock of Plymouth, MN. Also many sister and brother-in-laws and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Lorraine Held and brother-in-law, Roger Held.
A Memorial service will be held at the St. John United Church of Christ - 11821 E. Grant Highway, Hampshire, IL. 60140 on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Visitation from 5:30 - 7 PM, with the service starting at 7PM. Burial of the cremated remains will take place at Mount Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst, IL at a later date.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 15, 2019