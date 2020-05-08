Dorothy L. Bierman
1927 - 2020
Dorothy L. Bierman

Born: August 26, 1927; in Elgin, IL

Died: May 6, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Dorothy L. Bierman, 92, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Pine Acres Rehab and Living Center.

She was born August 26, 1927, in Elgin, Illinois, the daughter of Henry and Alma (Schrader) Landwer. Dorothy married Walter L. Bierman on January 15, 1949 in Bartlett, Illinois.

Dorothy was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in DeKalb. She was a member of DeKalb Farm Bureau and met friends for lunch at the DeKalb Senior Center.

She is survived by her children, Robert (Faith) Bierman, Darlene (Gary) Richards, David (special friend, Heidi Gorajczyk) Bierman; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter in 1983; parents; sister; and brother.

Due to the virus situation, a Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Dorothy L. Bierman Memorial Fund, for Bethlehem Lutheran Church, addressed to the Bierman Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 8, 2020
I worked with Dorothy at Lincoln Hall food service, great memories we shared in the Lincoln break room!
Brian McCarthy
Coworker
May 8, 2020
Dorothy was such a sweet lady . We would look forward to seeing her at Club 55 for lunch & visiting. You have our sympathy & prayers.
Cheryle Coleman
Friend
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
