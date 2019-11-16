|
|
Dorothy L. Brown
Born: August 5, 1929; in Rochelle, IL
Died: November 14, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Dorothy L. Brown ,90, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.
She was born August 5, 1929, in Rochelle, Illinois, the daughter of Charles D. and Winnie C. (Harmon) Warner. Dorothy married Charley M. Brown February 16, 1957, in Sycamore, Illinois.
Dorothy was a homemaker and was employed by Del Monte for a period of time.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie Smith of DeKalb; two sons, Larry (Judy) Mosher of North Carolina, and Tim (Tammie)Mosher of Rochelle; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her Husband; two sons Ronnie and Merle Brown; one sister; two brothers.
A private family graveside service will be held at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Dorothy L. Brown Memorial Fund, addressed to the Brown Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call
815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 16, 2019