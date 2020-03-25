|
DOROTHY LAVERNE (WESTERBECK) WYNN
Born: September 4, 1924
Died: March 22, 2020
Dorothy LaVerne Wynn, 95, of Sycamore, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center. She is gone from our sight but will remain in our hearts forever.
Born September 4, 1924, the daughter of Eric and Maria Westerbeck. She married H. Vernon Wynn, her high school sweetheart, on September 5, 1943 in Sycamore, and they cherished the 62 years they had together.
Dorothy was a graduate of Sycamore High School class of 1942. Most of her married life was spent at home nurturing children; her children, her grandchildren, and many other people's children. She and Vernon were foster parents for more than 20 years and cared for 68 foster children. Her arms were meant to hold, her heart to touch others. She was a steadfast Christian and looked forward to joining Vernon in Heaven. She loved everyone and was loved by everyone in return.
Dorothy left a legacy of love in her children and all that survive her, including her five children: Shari (Tom) Pearcy of Lebanon, Missouri; Steve (Cindy) Wynn of Lebanon, Missouri; Kevin (Sandy) Wynn of Sycamore, Illinois; Patty (Mike) Laughman of Elkhart, Indiana; and Tammy (Paul) Hyde of Oak Forest, Illinois; the grandchildren she raised and whom loved her as a mother, Jeff Slade and Sarah (Trevor Faivre) Slade; her grandchildren: Bob (Stacy) Pearcy, Karla (Scott) Gulke, Maria (Denny) Boynton, Brian (Jessica) Wynn, Chris (Stephanie) Wynn, Angela Moore, Susie Falk, Kyle Wynn, Eric Wynn, Mitch Wynn, Lindsay Limpert, Brenna Hyde, Jacob Hyde, Ethan Hyde; her daughter-in-law Lee Ann Sanderson of Naples, Florida; 21 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband, Vernon in 2006, son, Kim in 1982, daughter, Sue in 2012, a great-grandson in 2018, and her brothers: Anselm, Felix, Carl, August, Herbert, Milton, and John Westerbeck; and sisters: Ruth Lund and Elvera Willing.
There will be no funeral at this time. A memorial service will be held at the United Methodist Church in Sycamore at a later date when the coronavirus situation has passed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Avenue, Sycamore, Illinois. To sign the online guest book or write a special memory to her family, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 25, 2020