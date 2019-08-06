|
|
Dorothy Mae Adams
Born: October 27, 1924; in Turkey River, IA
Died: July 30, 2019; Claremore, Ok
Dorothy Mae (nee Ewing) Adams, 94 year old Pryor resident, passed away July 30, 2019 in Claremore, Oklahoma. The oldest of five children, she was born October 27, 1924, in Turkey River, Iowa to Clarence and Vira (Voshell) Ewing. After graduating, from DeKalb Public High School in 1944, she married Harvey W. Adams in 1942, and they lived in DeKalb for a time before settling in Sycamore to raise their family. Mrs. Adams was a homemaker. After retirement, she and her husband relocated to Pryor, Oklahoma.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Harvey, sons Dale L. and Jeffrey W., great-grandson Jacob, and sister Ruth McMenimen.
She is survived by her children Kevin L. (Betty) Adams of Tulsa, Gregory A. Adams of Pryor, and Sharlene D. (Stephen) Bruce of Huntsville, AL; her brothers Robert (Boots) Ewing of Courtland, IL, Cecil Ewing of Niota, TN, and sister Gladys Kehl of Mt. Carroll, IL; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 2nd, from 5-7 p.m. at the Stephens-Key Funeral Home Chapel. The family has entrusted the arrangements to Stephens-Key Funeral & Cremation Care of Pryor. A second visitation will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, IL. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, DeKalb, IL. Interment arrangements are with Anderson Funeral Home of DeKalb, IL.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 6, 2019