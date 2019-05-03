Dorothy Mae Davey



Born: June 20, 1927; in DeKalb, IL



Died: May 2, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



Dorothy Mae Davey, 91, formerly of Creston, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 2, 2019 in DeKalb, Illinois. Dorothy was born on June 20, 1927 in DeKalb, IL to Fred L. and Marjorie (Davy) Drewe. She married Willard F. Davey on June 25, 1950 in Creston, IL. Dorothy was a third grade teacher in Creston for 21 years. She was a life long member of the United Methodist Church.



Dorothy is survived by her husband of 68 years, Willard of Sycamore, IL; three children: William (Julenne) Davey of Sycamore, IL, Jeffrey (Janice) Davey of Sterling, IL and Marjorie (Bruce) Brett of Franklinton, Louisiana; six grandchildren: Audra (Danny) Wilson, Drewe (Kevie) Davey, Joshua Davey, Carol (Chris) Jacob, Emily (Scott) Morgan and Jaclyn Davey; six great grandchildren: Julia and Henry Davey, Zoe, Reagan, Abigail and Samantha Jacobs and two more on the way.



The visitation will be from 9:00 - 11:00 A.M., Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Unger-Horner Funeral Home, 400 N. 6th St., Rochelle. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 A.M., Monday with Chaplain Judy Williams officiating. Burial is at Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Dorothy's memory to . Visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary