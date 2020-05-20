Dorothy Mae Fuller Challand
Born: October 8, 1923; in Malta, IL
Died: May 11, 2020; in Des Plaines, IL
Dorothy Mae Challand of Sycamore area passed away on May 11, 2020 at Lee Manor Nursing Home, Des Plaines, Illinois at age 96.
Dorothy was born October 8, 1923 in Malta, Illinois, daughter of John and Malena (Bue) Martinson. She married Charles E. Fuller in 1946 and later married M. Reid Challand in 1982.
She was a 1941 graduate of Malta High School and went to work at Kishwaukee Service Company in DeKalb and later Farmers Insurance Company.
She enjoyed traveling to see her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed bowling, crossword puzzles and her beloved Chicago Cubs.
She is survived by three daughters, Marilyn (Tom) Oestreicher, Sycamore, IL, Nancy (Richard) White, Stillwater, OK, Patty (Grant) O?Neal, Columbia, MO, three sons, Charles Fuller, Independence, MO, Robert (Patti) Fuller, Libertyville, IL, and David (Deana) Fuller, Gallatin, TN, and nineteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, two son-in-laws, Rod Brackett and Darrell Longan., and one brother Gerald (Marilyn) Martinson, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, her parents, two daughters, Judith Longan and Barbara Brackett , four sisters, Eleanor, Mildred, Mary and Ruth and three brothers, John, Raymond and Charles.
There will be no visitation. Cremation has taken place. Internment of ashes will be at a later date at Malta Cemetery with a private service.
Donations in Dorothy's memory are being made to Cubs Cares. To donate online or by mail, please go to https://donate.mccormickfoundation.org/cubs-charities-community-fund
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 20, 2020.