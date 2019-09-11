|
Doug Suddeth
Doug Suddeth, age 43, passed away September 8, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Loving son of Stephen and Kaytie Lu (Strine) Suddeth of DeKalb, he is survived by his parents and sister Stephanie (Brian) Banahan of Batavia. A beloved uncle to Kathryn, John and Kelly Banahan, Doug is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins who admired his quiet, thoughtful and gentle demeanor.
He attended St. Mary's Catholic School and was a 1994 graduate of DeKalb High School. As a teenager, Doug managed the DeKalb Subway restaurant. More recently, he spent 14 years working at DeKalb's 3M Distribution Center.
An avid fan of adult cartoon comedies "Rick and Morty" and "South Park," Doug also enjoyed traveling. Favorite trips were to Sweden and Hawaii (twice). Apple picking and pressing was a fall tradition at the DeKalb farm he grew up on, where he loved spending time with immediate and extended family.
A master of factoids and a science geek, Doug was very knowledgeable about social, political, economic and environmental issues. While he was generous about sharing his philosophies, Doug was always willing to listen to opposing points of view. Everyone that knew Doug loved and respected him.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14, at Christ the Teacher Parrish, Newman Center, 512 Normal Road in DeKalb, with classmate Father Matt McMorrow officiating. Reception to follow services. Private Family Burial will be at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. at the church.
The family expresses their deepest gratitude to Dr. Sabet Siddiqui and the staff at Oncology MDs, as well as the entire ICU nursing staff at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Doug Suddeth's name to Dr. Siddiqui with Oncology MDs, 3301 Resource Pkwy, #5, DeKalb, IL 60115 and may be sent in care of, Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 11, 2019