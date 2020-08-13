1/1
Douglas A. Mason Sr.
Douglas A. Mason, Sr.

Born: March 26, 1942; in Sycamore, IL

Died: August 10, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Douglas A. Mason, Sr., 78, of Kingston began his final journey Monday, August 10, 2020 at NW Medicine-Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.

He was born on March 26, 1942 in Sycamore, IL to Allen and Gwendolyn (Lantz) Mason. He married Darlene Johnson on Nov. 18, 1961.

Doug spent most of his career in the gas and oil business operating gas stations for Standard Oil , Amoco and Mobil eventually owning and operating the Tollway oasis in both Dekalb and Belvidere before retiring. He truly loved talking to all the different people he would meet.

Doug loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was an avid golfer and fan of all Chicago sports teams, especially the Bears and Cubs. Loved to mow his lawn on his John Deere tractor.

Survivors include his wife, Darlene; two children, Doreen (Wendell) Stark and Doug (Fawn) Mason, Jr.; five grandchildren, Sarah (Brad) Smith, Devon (Veronica) Stark, Spencer (Clarissa) Stark, Jade Mason and Ben Mason; four great grandchildren, Hailey and Paisley Smith and Logan and Chloe Stark; Princess the cat; brother, Allen (Jackie) Mason, Jr.; three sisters, Jackie Bennett, Caryl (Nelson) Williams and Lynn (Burt) Alsup; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Frank and sister Joan Bennett.

His visitation will be on Saturday, Aug. 15th from 11:00 AM- 1:00 PM at the Slater-Butala Funeral Home of Genoa. A luncheon will follow the visitation at the Kingston Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made for the Douglas Mason Sr. memorial fund in care of the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main St., Genoa, IL. 60135.

To sign the online guest book or share a special memory, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Slater-Butala Funeral Home - Genoa
132 West Main Street
Genoa, IL 60135
815-784-5191
