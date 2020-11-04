Douglas A. ShroyerBorn: June 9, 1960; in Dayton, OHDied: October 29, 2020; in Rockford, ILDouglas Allen Shroyer, 60, of Kirkland, Ill., went to be with God Thursday Oct. 29, 2020, at OSF St Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.Doug was born June 9, 1960, in Dayton, OH, to George and Georgia Shroyer of Kettering, Ohio.Doug attended Larkin High School in Elgin. His primary career was in plastic injection molding for all of his manufacturing career but did spend several years driving over the road when he got tired of factory work. Doug enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, playing cards, gardening, farming, and many other outdoor activities. He loved his family and friends and would do anything he could to assist anyone in times of need.He is survived by the love of his life, Betty Meyer of Kirkland; daughter, Christie (spouse, Devin) Bateman of Cincinnati, OH; many grandchildren, Dylan, Jasmin, Winry, Lane, Lucas; brother, Brad (spouse, Mandy) Shroyer of Beavercreek, OH; sisters, Jane (spouse, Terry) Rapp of Gilberts and Julie (spouse, Mark) Lilienthal of San Antonio, TX; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.He was preceded in death by his father, George A. Shroyer; mother, Georgia E. Shroyer; brother, Randy L. Shroyer; and nephew, Randy Shroyer Jr.Due to our current pandemic and Illinois' regulations, there will be a walk-through visitation limited to 10 people in the building at a time on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, from 2:00 pm-3:30 pm at Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd., Quiram Kirkland Chapel, 309 South Fifth Street, Kirkland, IL 60146.A celebration of life will be planned for all family and friends in the spring when the weather is more suitable for a group gathering.