1/1
Douglas Allen Shroyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas A. Shroyer

Born: June 9, 1960; in Dayton, OH

Died: October 29, 2020; in Rockford, IL

Douglas Allen Shroyer, 60, of Kirkland, Ill., went to be with God Thursday Oct. 29, 2020, at OSF St Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.

Doug was born June 9, 1960, in Dayton, OH, to George and Georgia Shroyer of Kettering, Ohio.Doug attended Larkin High School in Elgin. His primary career was in plastic injection molding for all of his manufacturing career but did spend several years driving over the road when he got tired of factory work. Doug enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, playing cards, gardening, farming, and many other outdoor activities. He loved his family and friends and would do anything he could to assist anyone in times of need.

He is survived by the love of his life, Betty Meyer of Kirkland; daughter, Christie (spouse, Devin) Bateman of Cincinnati, OH; many grandchildren, Dylan, Jasmin, Winry, Lane, Lucas; brother, Brad (spouse, Mandy) Shroyer of Beavercreek, OH; sisters, Jane (spouse, Terry) Rapp of Gilberts and Julie (spouse, Mark) Lilienthal of San Antonio, TX; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, George A. Shroyer; mother, Georgia E. Shroyer; brother, Randy L. Shroyer; and nephew, Randy Shroyer Jr.

Due to our current pandemic and Illinois' regulations, there will be a walk-through visitation limited to 10 people in the building at a time on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, from 2:00 pm-3:30 pm at Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd., Quiram Kirkland Chapel, 309 South Fifth Street, Kirkland, IL 60146.

A celebration of life will be planned for all family and friends in the spring when the weather is more suitable for a group gathering.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
02:00 - 03:30 PM
Olson Funeral and Cremation Service, Quiram Kirkland Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral and Cremation Service, Quiram Kirkland Chapel
309 South 5th Street
Kirkland, IL 60146
(815) 895-6589
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Olson Funeral and Cremation Service, Quiram Kirkland Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved