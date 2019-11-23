|
|
DOUGLAS OVERTON
Born: April 9, 1926; in DeKalb, IL
Died: November 20, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Douglas Overton, 93, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.
He was born April 9, 1926, in DeKalb, Illinois, the son of Clifford F. and Iingri I. (Davis) Overton.
Douglas married Luella Baker on August, 20 1956 in DeKalb, Illinois. Douglas was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, he worked at General Electric for over thirty years and was a member of Foursquare Church in DeKalb, where he was a former Deacon .
He is survived by his wife, Luella; one son, Timothy Overton of Cortland; two grandchildren, Brian Ward of Las Vegas, Nevada, Eric (Kelly) Ward of Naperville; five great-granddaughters, Samantha, Emily, Caitlin, Zoe and Emma; one great-granddaughter, Allison; one sister Sharon Paulson; one brother, Donald (Eloise) Overton; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Candi Ward; two brothers, Elroy, Harold; sister, Maxine Schneider.
The Funeral Service be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Foursquare Church, 210 Grove Street, in DeKalb ,with the Rev. Dennis Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in rural Steward, Illinois, with Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Douglas Overton Memorial Fund, addressed to the Overton Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 23, 2019