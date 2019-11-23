Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
For more information about
Douglas Overton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Overton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Overton


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Overton Obituary
DOUGLAS OVERTON

Born: April 9, 1926; in DeKalb, IL

Died: November 20, 2019; in DeKalb, IL

Douglas Overton, 93, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.

He was born April 9, 1926, in DeKalb, Illinois, the son of Clifford F. and Iingri I. (Davis) Overton.

Douglas married Luella Baker on August, 20 1956 in DeKalb, Illinois. Douglas was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, he worked at General Electric for over thirty years and was a member of Foursquare Church in DeKalb, where he was a former Deacon .

He is survived by his wife, Luella; one son, Timothy Overton of Cortland; two grandchildren, Brian Ward of Las Vegas, Nevada, Eric (Kelly) Ward of Naperville; five great-granddaughters, Samantha, Emily, Caitlin, Zoe and Emma; one great-granddaughter, Allison; one sister Sharon Paulson; one brother, Donald (Eloise) Overton; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Candi Ward; two brothers, Elroy, Harold; sister, Maxine Schneider.

The Funeral Service be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Foursquare Church, 210 Grove Street, in DeKalb ,with the Rev. Dennis Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in rural Steward, Illinois, with Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Douglas Overton Memorial Fund, addressed to the Overton Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -