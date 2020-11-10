Douglas Wainwright
Douglas Wainwright of DeKalb passed away on October 29, 2020. Dear son of the late Albert and Helen Wainwright. He is survived by his sister Judy Englund and Jim Wainwright. Douglas was preceded in death by his brothers Robert and Michael Wainwright. Burial of cremated remains will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Dauglas J. Wainwright Memorial Fund, addressed to the Wainwright Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
or call 815-756-1022.