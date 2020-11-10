1/
Douglas Wainwright
Douglas Wainwright

Douglas Wainwright of DeKalb passed away on October 29, 2020. Dear son of the late Albert and Helen Wainwright. He is survived by his sister Judy Englund and Jim Wainwright. Douglas was preceded in death by his brothers Robert and Michael Wainwright. Burial of cremated remains will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Dauglas J. Wainwright Memorial Fund, addressed to the Wainwright Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
