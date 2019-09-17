|
Duane A. Richardson
Born: July 12, 1956; in Belvidere. IL
Died: September 14, 2019; in Genoa, IL
Duane A. Richardson, 63, of Genoa died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at his home.
He was born July 12, 1956 in Belvidere to Melvin G. and Freida M. (Perrine) Richardson.
Duane worked as an electrician for his family's business- Richardson Electric for many years. He was always willing to help others- a jack of all trades- and loved to be around people. Duane enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be truly missed by all.
Survivors include his children, Stanley (Shaun) and Michael; several grandchildren; former spouse, Donna; brother, Melvin D. "Doug" (Jeanne) Richardson; sisters, Linda McMillan and Kelli "Sarge" (Steve) Swatzell; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary; sister-in-law, Chrissy Richardson and brother-in-law, Walter McMillan.
His visitation will be on Thursday, Sept. 19th from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main St., Genoa, IL., with a funeral service beginning at 7:00 PM with Rev. Randy and Lois McCoy officiating.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 28th at 4:00 PM at the Genoa Veteran Home, 311 S. Washington St., Genoa, IL.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 17, 2019