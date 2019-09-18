Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slater-Butala Funeral Home
132 West Main Street
Genoa, IL 60135
815-784-5191
For more information about
Duane Richardson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Slater-Butala Funeral Home
132 West Main Street
Genoa, IL 60135
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Slater-Butala Funeral Home
132 West Main Street
Genoa, IL 60135
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Genoa Veteran Home
311 S. Washington St.
Genoa, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Duane Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duane Richardson

Send Flowers
Duane Richardson Obituary
Duane A. Richardson

Duane A. Richardson, 63, of Genoa died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at his home.

His visitation will be on Thursday, Sept. 19th from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main St., Genoa, IL., with a funeral service beginning at 7:00 PM .

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 28th at 4:00 PM at the Genoa Veteran Home, 311 S. Washington St., Genoa, IL.

To sign the online guest book, or share a special memory, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Duane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.