Duane A. Richardson
Duane A. Richardson, 63, of Genoa died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at his home.
His visitation will be on Thursday, Sept. 19th from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main St., Genoa, IL., with a funeral service beginning at 7:00 PM .
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 28th at 4:00 PM at the Genoa Veteran Home, 311 S. Washington St., Genoa, IL.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019