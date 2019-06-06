Home

DuWayne Francis Edwards

DuWayne Francis Edwards Obituary
Duwayne francis Edwards

Born: June 19, 1936; in Elburn, IL

Died: November 11, 2018; in Farmington, NM

DuWayne Edwards, 82, of Farmington, New Mexico, passed away on November 11, 2018. He was the son of Clarence and L. Marvella (Lockwood) Edwards og Elburn, IL.

He is survived by his wife; Ruth Edwards of Farmington, NM, brothers; Merril (Alice) Edwards and Whitey (Dorothy) Edwards of Maple Park, IL and sister; Cheryl Frohlich of Florida, son; Robert (Trish) of Wisconson, daughters; Sheri (Ernie) Southers of Wisconson and Krissy (Barry) Silberstein of Florida.

Celebration of life will be held June 9, Sunday at Merril Edwards home at 16202 Pritchard Rd., Maple Park from 2 to 4 p.m.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on June 6, 2019
