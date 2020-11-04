1/1
Dwane Stockwell
Dwane Stockwell

Born: April 6, 1933; in Fort Dodge, IA

Died: October 31, 2020; in Sycamore, IL

Dwane Stockwell, 87, of Sycamore, IL passed away at Bethany Health Care Center in Sycamore, IL on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

He was born April 6, 1933 in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the son of William F. and Beatrice (Miracle) Stockwell.

Dwane was a master carpenter and jack of all trades, he had a great love for Las Vegas, country music, camping and bowling. His favorite saying was "It is what it is".

Dwane is survived by his 8 children, Danny (Wendy) Stockwell, Melody (Guy) Stevens, Dianna (Jim) Hubbard, David (Donita) Stockwell, Michael Stockwell passing 2 days after his dad, and daughter-in-law, Dawn; Dale Stockwell, Mary (Bill) Iwans and Andy (Frosine) Stockwell; 87-1/2 grandchildren and great grandchildren to include his granddaughter and best friend Briana Iwans, and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wives, Donna in 1958 and Ruth Alyce in 1977 and 2 children, Dwane Jr. and Donald Stockwell.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7 from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL 60538. Graveside Services will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montgomery. All are welcome to attend. Due to current restrictions, a limited amount of guests will be allowed in the chapel at a time, social distancing and face masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society or to pancreatic cancer research. www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 4, 2020.
