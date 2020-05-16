Dwayne K. Zarbock
Dwayne K. Zarbock, 89, of DeKalb, Ill., passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Kishwaukee Hospital.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 16, 2020.