Dwight B. Westphal


1947 - 2019
Dwight B. Westphal Obituary
Dwight B. Westphal

Born: June 20, 1947

Died: July 5, 2019

Dwight B. Westphal of Murphysboro, IL, age 72, passed away peacefully Friday, July 5, 2019.

Dwight was born June 20, 1947, in DeKalb, Illinois, son of Oliver B. and Ruth L. (Plapp) Westphal.

Dwight graduated from Hinckley-Big Rock High School in 1965. He retired as an Assistant Professor in the Dental Technology Department, Southern Illinois University Carbondale. He was a private pilot and loved nature.

He is survived by his sister Sandy (Dale) Cutsinger of Montgomery, Illinois; dear and faithful friends Kayleonne and husband Michael Ijams-Vendl of Murphysboro, IL.; nephew Scott (Nancy) Blackwood of Antioch, Tennessee; niece Jodi (Kevin) Simmons of Porter, Indiana; great nephews Kayne and Cole Knippen.

Dwight was preceded in death by his parents Oliver and Ruth Westphal and sister Joanne K. Blackwood.

A Celebration of Dwight's Life will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Cortland United Methodist Church, Cortland, Illinois. Visitation will be from 1 -2. Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. with burial to follow at East Pierce Cemetery in Maple Park, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Honor Flight Chicago, 9701 West Higgins Road, Suite 310, Rosemont, Illinois 60018; honorflightchicago.org
Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 25, 2019
