E. JUne Creed

E. JUne Creed Obituary
E. June Creed

Born: June 5, 1926; in Waterman, IL

Died: January 1, 2020; in Shabbona, IL

E. June Creed, 93, of Waterman, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Prairie Crossing Living and Rehab Center in Shabbona.

She was born June 5, 1926, in Waterman, Illinois, the daughter of Clarence H. and Sara J. (McAllister) Baie. June married Robert E. Creed on August 19, 1972, in Somonauk, Illinois.

June was a Member at United Presbyterian Church in rural Somonauk . She was employed by DeKalb Ag for forty seven years and a member of DeKalb Women of the Moose.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert ; brother, Clare Baie; sister-in-law, Joan Baie; and her best friend Becky Colby.

A Private Graveside Service will be held at a later date at Oak Mound Cemetery rural Somonauk.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the E. June Creed Memorial Fund, addressed to the Creed Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 3, 2020
