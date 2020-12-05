1/1
Edith June Eikleberry
Edith June Eikleberry

Born: June 22, 1934; in Farina, IL

Died: December 2, 2020; in Sycamore, IL

Edith June Eikleberry, 86, of Sycamore, Ill., died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Lincolnshire Place, Sycamore.

Born June 22, 1934, in Farina, Ill., the daughter of Otto W. and Elsie E. (Sigrist) deWerff, June married Maurice Albert Eikleberry on March 25, 1956, in Farina, Ill.

June earned her Bachelor of Science from Brokaw School of Nursing. For many years she was a registered nurse, serving in OB, Emergency surgical and clinical departments.

June is survived by her children, Michael (Shelly) of Sandwich, Ill., Julie (Tom) Maurer of Genoa, Ill., Janet Rogala of Pittsburgh, Pa., Lisa (Brian) Brandstetter of McMurray, Pa., and Megan Eikleberry of Genoa, Ill.; 11 grandchildren, Sarah (William Peterson) Eikleberry, Hannah (Roberto) Rodriguez, David Eikleberry, Stephanie (Jacob) Landis, Lindsey (John) Hanke, John Rogala, Jacob Rogala, Emily Brandstetter, Christian Brandstetter, Gretchen (Steve) Rosso and Grace Brandstetter; great-grandchildren, Oliver Rodriguez, Cain Rodriguez and Henry Landis; sister-in-law, Jean Borton of Nashville, Ill., and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She loved them all very much.

June was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Eikleberry; and also by her parents; and a granddaughter, Jenna Louise Eikleberry.

Memorials can be made in her name to Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave., Sycamore, IL 60178; Heartland Hospice, 6000 E. State St., Rockford, IL 61108; or Lincolnshire Place, 710 Vellagio Dr., Sycamore, IL 60178.

Graveside Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Farina Cemetery, Farina, Ill.

Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, Sycamore, 815-895-6589. Please visit www.olsonfh.com for COVID-19 limitations or to express a condolence.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Farina Cemetery
