Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Cooper Quiram Chapel
202 E. Main St.
Genoa, IL 60135
815-784-2518
Edward Anderson

Edward Anderson Obituary
Edward Anderson

Born: February 8, 1950,

Died: February 24, 2019

Edward Anderson, 69, of Genoa, died Sunday, February 24, 2019, at his home. He was born February 8, 1950, in Sycamore, the son of George Edward and Mary (Nash) Anderson. Edward served in the United States Army, serving two tours in Vietnam, and received a Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. He was a quiet, humble man who was a good brother and uncle. He lived life to the fullest. Edward owned and operated his own metal recycling business for many years.

He is survived by his brother, Lester Anderson; nieces, Ashley Anderson, Crystal (Tim) Hendrickson; nephews, Matt McMurray, Michael McMurray; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Georgia McMurray; brother-in-law, Edwin McMurray; and nephew, Eddie McMurray.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd., Cooper-Quiram Chapel, 202 E. Main St., Genoa, IL 60178. Military Honors will be held at 5:15pm followed by the visitation until 7:00pm.

Information: www.olsonfh.com or 815-784-2518
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2019
