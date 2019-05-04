Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Carleton of Oak Park
1110 Pleasant Street
Oak Park, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Millet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward F. Millet


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Edward F. Millet Obituary
Edward Frank Millet

Born: April 18, 1958

Died: April 18, 2019

Edward F. Millet died of natural causes on his 61st birthday in his home in Seattle, WA.

He was the loving son of Judge Ross E. Millet and Ann Millet Moore. Ed was a proud 1976 graduate of Sycamore High School, remaining loyal to his SHS friends throughout his life. He graduated from Augustana College, Rock Island, IL, in 1980, majoring in Finance, Accounting, and Political Science. Ed studied abroad and was also on the track team at Augustana. After graduation, Ed began working for Continental Bank and ended his career as Managing Partner with J.P. Morgan, Seattle, WA. Ed was active in his Seattle community, serving on the board of the Pacific Science Center. Ed was married to Kim Vanko Millet for 25 years.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Austin and Ross (Noriko) residing in Chicago and York residing in Gilbert, Arizona. Ed was also grandfather to Orson. His sister, Elizabeth "Buffy" Greenawalt (Thomas) and their children, Nolan (Amy), Faith, Trevor (Jennifer), Cameron (Lindzey) Chase, and Chloe (Brentton) hold priceless memories. Ed is also survived by Edward and Steven Safford of Sycamore and their families as well as great nieces and nephews.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends and colleagues are invited to attend a memorial honoring Ed's life. The memorial will be held on Friday, May 10th from 5:30 in the evening until 9:00 at the Carleton of Oak Park, 1110 Pleasant Street, Oak Park, IL 60302. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Pacific Science Center, 200 2nd Avenue, Seattle WA, 98109.

A private family burial in Sycamore will take place at a later date.
Published in Daily-Chronicle from May 4 to May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.