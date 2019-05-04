Edward Frank Millet



Born: April 18, 1958



Died: April 18, 2019



Edward F. Millet died of natural causes on his 61st birthday in his home in Seattle, WA.



He was the loving son of Judge Ross E. Millet and Ann Millet Moore. Ed was a proud 1976 graduate of Sycamore High School, remaining loyal to his SHS friends throughout his life. He graduated from Augustana College, Rock Island, IL, in 1980, majoring in Finance, Accounting, and Political Science. Ed studied abroad and was also on the track team at Augustana. After graduation, Ed began working for Continental Bank and ended his career as Managing Partner with J.P. Morgan, Seattle, WA. Ed was active in his Seattle community, serving on the board of the Pacific Science Center. Ed was married to Kim Vanko Millet for 25 years.



Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Austin and Ross (Noriko) residing in Chicago and York residing in Gilbert, Arizona. Ed was also grandfather to Orson. His sister, Elizabeth "Buffy" Greenawalt (Thomas) and their children, Nolan (Amy), Faith, Trevor (Jennifer), Cameron (Lindzey) Chase, and Chloe (Brentton) hold priceless memories. Ed is also survived by Edward and Steven Safford of Sycamore and their families as well as great nieces and nephews.



Ed was preceded in death by his parents.



Friends and colleagues are invited to attend a memorial honoring Ed's life. The memorial will be held on Friday, May 10th from 5:30 in the evening until 9:00 at the Carleton of Oak Park, 1110 Pleasant Street, Oak Park, IL 60302. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Pacific Science Center, 200 2nd Avenue, Seattle WA, 98109.



A private family burial in Sycamore will take place at a later date. Published in Daily-Chronicle from May 4 to May 8, 2019