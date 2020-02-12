Home

POWERED BY

Services
FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB
310 OAK ST
De Kalb, IL 60115
(815) 758-3841
For more information about
Edward Cyrier
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Cyrier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward G. Cyrier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward G. Cyrier Obituary
Edward G. Cyrier

Born: October 23, 1932; in Chicago, IL

Died: February 10, 2020; in the Rochelle, IL

Edward G. Cyrier, age 87 of Rochelle, IL, died on Monday February 10, 2020 in the Rochelle Rehab & Health Care in Rochelle, IL. He was born on October 23, 1932 in Chicago, IL, and was the son of Albert L. and Lucille (Beland) Cyrier.

Edward was married to the former Mary Territo in 1973, he served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Edward worked as an Accountant for many years, working most recently for Maggio Trucking in Rockford. He graduated from Fenwick High School in Chicago, in the class of 1950. He then attended St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer, IN. Edward was a member of the Rochelle V.F.W. #3878, he was also a diehard Notre Dame and N.I.U. Huskies fan.

Survivors include: wife: Mary of Rochelle, sons: Robert (Donna) Cyrier of DeKalb, Steven (Debra) Cyrier of Carol Stream, Albert Cyrier of Rochelle, step-sons: Joseph (Diana) Cikauskas of Yorkville, Anthony Cikauskas of Yorkville, step-daughter: Julie (Bill) Tucker of Galveston, TX, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, son: Edward, brothers: Richard, Lawrence, and Donald, sister: Dolores Glennon.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, at the V.F.W. #3878 in Rochelle, IL. Cremation will be handled by Finch Crematory. Memorials may be made to the family in care of Finch Funeral Home. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758- 3841.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -