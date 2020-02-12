|
|
Edward G. Cyrier
Born: October 23, 1932; in Chicago, IL
Died: February 10, 2020; in the Rochelle, IL
Edward G. Cyrier, age 87 of Rochelle, IL, died on Monday February 10, 2020 in the Rochelle Rehab & Health Care in Rochelle, IL. He was born on October 23, 1932 in Chicago, IL, and was the son of Albert L. and Lucille (Beland) Cyrier.
Edward was married to the former Mary Territo in 1973, he served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Edward worked as an Accountant for many years, working most recently for Maggio Trucking in Rockford. He graduated from Fenwick High School in Chicago, in the class of 1950. He then attended St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer, IN. Edward was a member of the Rochelle V.F.W. #3878, he was also a diehard Notre Dame and N.I.U. Huskies fan.
Survivors include: wife: Mary of Rochelle, sons: Robert (Donna) Cyrier of DeKalb, Steven (Debra) Cyrier of Carol Stream, Albert Cyrier of Rochelle, step-sons: Joseph (Diana) Cikauskas of Yorkville, Anthony Cikauskas of Yorkville, step-daughter: Julie (Bill) Tucker of Galveston, TX, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, son: Edward, brothers: Richard, Lawrence, and Donald, sister: Dolores Glennon.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, at the V.F.W. #3878 in Rochelle, IL. Cremation will be handled by Finch Crematory. Memorials may be made to the family in care of Finch Funeral Home. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758- 3841.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020