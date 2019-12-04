|
|
Edward J. Kuehner
Born: June 23, 1937; in Elgin, IL
Died: November 27, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Edward J. Kuehner, 82, of Burlington, passed away early Wednesday morning, Nov. 27, 2019, at Northwestern Kishwaukee Community Hospital in DeKalb.
He was born June 23, 1937, in Elgin the son of Joseph and Rose (Schuett) Kuehner,
He attended grade school in Carpentersville and Dundee High School.
Ed was a member of the Air Force during the Korean War. He married Rita I. Jensen on Nov. 21, 1959 in Hampshire. Ed was an expert at welding and had worked for 20 years at Elgin Metal Casket Co. and retired from Laborers Union #582.
Surviving is his wife, Rita; a son, Lonnie Kuehner of Burlington; a grandson, Dustin Kuehner; two brothers, Eugene (Betty)Kuehner and Robert Kuehner.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Services will be held at a later date with Cremains Burial in the Burlington Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions in his name should be directed to the Edward Kuehner Memorial c/o Fredrick Funeral Home, PO Box 445, Hampshire, IL 60140.
Information call (847)683-2711 or online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2019