Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
(847) 683-2711
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Kuehner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. Kuehner


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward J. Kuehner Obituary
Edward J. Kuehner

Born: June 23, 1937; in Elgin, IL

Died: November 27, 2019; in DeKalb, IL

Edward J. Kuehner, 82, of Burlington, passed away early Wednesday morning, Nov. 27, 2019, at Northwestern Kishwaukee Community Hospital in DeKalb.

He was born June 23, 1937, in Elgin the son of Joseph and Rose (Schuett) Kuehner,

He attended grade school in Carpentersville and Dundee High School.

Ed was a member of the Air Force during the Korean War. He married Rita I. Jensen on Nov. 21, 1959 in Hampshire. Ed was an expert at welding and had worked for 20 years at Elgin Metal Casket Co. and retired from Laborers Union #582.

Surviving is his wife, Rita; a son, Lonnie Kuehner of Burlington; a grandson, Dustin Kuehner; two brothers, Eugene (Betty)Kuehner and Robert Kuehner.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Services will be held at a later date with Cremains Burial in the Burlington Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions in his name should be directed to the Edward Kuehner Memorial c/o Fredrick Funeral Home, PO Box 445, Hampshire, IL 60140.

Information call (847)683-2711 or online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -