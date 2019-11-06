|
|
Edward John Rosenow
Born: January 19, 1970,
Died: November 4, 2019
Edward John ("EJ") Rosenow, 49, of Round Lake Beach, IL, passed away on November 4, 2019, in DeKalb, IL, surrounded by family after an almost year long battle with brain cancer. Born January 19, 1970, he was the son of Edward A. and Sharon L. (Lamb) Rosenow.
Ed was a 1988 graduate of DeKalb High School and graduated in 1996 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interior Architecture from Northern Illinois University. Ed was truly the creative one of the family from a young age which included construction work and his love of Frank Lloyd Wright. Ed most recently worked at Derse, Inc. as a project manager for more than 10 years. Ed had a number of favorite pastimes such as spending quality time with his sons, watching his favorite teams - the Bears and Cubs, spending time with friends and listening to music. However, two of his favorites were fishing and golfing. Ed looked forward to the annual fishing trips to Lac Seul in Ontario with his Dad and Brother for northern pike and walleye as well as the trip to Michigan with the golfing crew in which good food was shared and a lot of memories were created.
He is survived by his sons, Edward "Connor" Rosenow and Ethan John Rosenow, both of Lindenhurst, IL; his father, Edward A. Rosenow (Debbie); twin brother, Ted Rosenow (Beth) both of DeKalb; sister, Shara Slattery (Matt) of Avon, CT, and his nephews and nieces: Colin, Finn, Natalie, Eric, Jack and Gianna. He is also survived by step-sister and step-brother, Jennifer Becker (Jeremy Zmuda) of Brooklyn, NY, and Jason Becker of Los Angeles, CA. Ed also leaves behind many great friends that were his support system. He was preceded in death by his Mother, Sharon L. Rosenow; Grandparents, Evelyn & John Lamb and Edward & Madelyn Rosenow; and his Uncles: Tom, John, and Bill Rosenow & Karl and Richard Lamb.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Christ Community Church with Associate Pastor Greg Hodsden officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Park Cemetery, DeKalb. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Christ Community Church. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 9:30 AM until the time of the service in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to be established a later date. Arrangements made by: Finch Funeral Home, 310 Oak St., DeKalb, IL 60115 (815) 758-3841.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2019