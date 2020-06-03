Edward Leon Spires
Edward Leon Spires

Edward Leon Spires. Age 73. New Lenox Resident formerly of Joliet and born and raised in Moweaqua, Illinois. Passed away peacefully May 28, 2020 at the Illinois Veterans Home Manteno.

Graduate of Shabbona High School and received his Bachelors of Science from Illinois State University . Retired Lieutenant Commander from the United States Navy where he served during the Vietnam War. During his retirement from the Navy, Ed taught Navy Junior ROTC at Bloom High School in Chicago Heights. Avid St Louis Cardinal Fan.

Loving husband for 16 years to Gloria nee Suarez. Father of Erica (Guadencio) Cabrera, Stephanie (Jose) Gonzalez, Molly (Eric) Lawson. Step-father of Robert White, Sarah (Anthony) DeLuca and David (fiancée Stephanie Richards) White. Grandfather of 13. Great grandfather of 2. Son of the late Maggie "June" nee Watts and Quentin Spires. Brother of LeRoy (Diane) Spires, Patty (Robert) Spires-Merkel, Terry (Jean) Spires, Time Spires. Uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Thursday 4:00 pm until time of services 7:00 pm. Private burial Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Edward's name to the Parkinson's Foundation 200 SE 1st Street, Ste 800, Miami, FL, 33131 (www.parkinson.org) or Navy Junior ROTC at Bloom High School, c/o Bloom High School, 101 W 10th St, Chicago Heights, IL, 60411 would be appreciated by the Spires family. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Reposing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
JUN
4
Service
07:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
