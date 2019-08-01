|
Edward M. eide
Born: February 22, 1945; in Esmond, IL
Died: July 30, 2019; Sterling, IL
Edward M. Eide, age 74 of Lyndon, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.
Edward was born on February 22, 1945 in Esmond, IL, the son of Maurice and Laura (Paulin) Eide. He owned and operated a small business, E & E Satellite Systems in Wauconda, IL, for many years. After retirement, he became a woodcrafter and owned a wood carving shop in Woodbine, IL. Aside for his love of woodworking, he enjoyed many other hobbies but his favorite joy was driving his dogs around in the golf cart in Lyndon.
Survivors include his son, Brian (Anita) Eide of Sycamore; his partner of 27 years, Bonny Brown of Lyndon; and one brother, Maurice "Butch" (Jenny) Eide of Genoa, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory in Rock Falls. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the First Congregational Church in DeKalb, 617 N 1st Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. A luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an animal shelter of your choice. For online condolences, please visit: www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019