Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church
617 N 1st Street
DeKalb, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Eide
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward M. Eide


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward M. Eide Obituary
Edward M. eide

Born: February 22, 1945; in Esmond, IL

Died: July 30, 2019; Sterling, IL

Edward M. Eide, age 74 of Lyndon, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Edward was born on February 22, 1945 in Esmond, IL, the son of Maurice and Laura (Paulin) Eide. He owned and operated a small business, E & E Satellite Systems in Wauconda, IL, for many years. After retirement, he became a woodcrafter and owned a wood carving shop in Woodbine, IL. Aside for his love of woodworking, he enjoyed many other hobbies but his favorite joy was driving his dogs around in the golf cart in Lyndon.

Survivors include his son, Brian (Anita) Eide of Sycamore; his partner of 27 years, Bonny Brown of Lyndon; and one brother, Maurice "Butch" (Jenny) Eide of Genoa, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory in Rock Falls. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the First Congregational Church in DeKalb, 617 N 1st Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. A luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an animal shelter of your choice. For online condolences, please visit: www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now