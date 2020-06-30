Edwin M. Peura
Born: October 8, 1946; in DeKalb, IL
Died: June 26, 2020; in Lodi, WI
Edwin M. Peura, 73, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at his cabin in Lodi, Wisconsin. He was born October 8, 1946, in DeKalb, the son of Ansel and Ruth (Wickstrom) Peura.
Ed was a graduate of DeKalb High School Class of 1964 and was a Veteran of the US Army, having served during the Vietnam War. He graduated from Elgin Community College with an Associate's degree and played on the college baseball team.
Ed was a Letter Carrier employed at the United States Post Office in DeKalb for over 30 years. He was a member of the Congregational United Church of Christ in DeKalb. He was an avid sports fan and played softball in several leagues.
He is survived by his daughter, Angela Peura; his sons, Gregory (Shannon) Peura and David (Amy) Peura; his granddaughters, Audrey and Marley Peura; his grandson, Francis Peura; and his longtime companion, Mary Tucker.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with the Rev. Joseph Gastiger of First Congregation United Church of Christ officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb, with Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, at Anderson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Edwin M. Peura Memorial Fund, addressed to the Peura Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 30, 2020.