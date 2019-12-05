|
Eileen Janice Riippi Martin
Born: April 29, 1940; in DeKalb, IL
Died: November 30, 2019; in Frankfort, KY
Eileen Janice Riippi Martin, OFS, 79, of Maysville, Kentucky died Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Martin was the widow of William Robert Martin who died December 10, 1987. She was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church and formerly St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Fraternity of the Secular Franciscan Order. Eileen was a graduate of Dekalb High School and the Illinois Masonic Hospital Nursing Program, class of 1961. Eileen was a Registered Nurse and retired after practicing many years at Hayswood Hospital in Maysville and OR supervisor at Meadowview Regional Medical Center. She was born in Dekalb, IL on April 29, 1940, the daughter of the late Carl Richard Riippi and Lempi Elizabeth Henrickson Riippi.
She is survived by her son, David Martin (Melissa) of Crestview Hills, KY and her daughter, Debora McCurry of Frankfort, KY; five grandchildren, Jessica McCurry, William "Bubba" McCurry, Keely Martin, Carter Martin and Lauren Martin; one step grandchild, Kye James and her brother, Albert Riippi of Dekalb, IL. Besides her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Irene Elizabeth Schwartz and her brothers, Rueben Riippi, Edwin Riippi and Reino Riippi.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Patrick Church at 12:00 PM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 with Rev. Gary Young and Rev. Andrew Young as celebrants. Burial will follow in the St. Patrick Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Martin, Carter Martin, William "Bubba" McCurry, Chris O'Hearn, Kelly Caudill and Steve Riippi. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the hour of the mass. Memorials may be made to the St. Patrick Church, 110 East Third Street, Maysville, KY 41056 or St. Paul the Apostle Catholic School, 152 Alabama St., Spartanburg, SC, 29302 or St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church Building Fund, 161 North Dean St., Spartanburg, SC. 29302. The arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 5, 2019