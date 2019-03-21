Home

Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Eileen Berkes
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
321 Oak St.
DeKalb, IL
Eileen M. Berkes


Eileen M. Berkes Obituary
Eileen M. Berkes

Born: January 30, 1964; in DeKalb, IL

Died: March 18, 2019; in Waukegan, IL

Eileen M. Berkes, 55, of Waukegan, formerly of DeKalb, Illinois, died Monday, March 18, 2019, at her home.

She was born January 30, 1964, in DeKalb, Illinois, the daughter of Jerome P. and Alberta M. (Leonhard) Berkes.

Eileen was a graduate of DeKalb High School Class of 1982 and graduated from Northern Illinois University with a Bachelor's degree. Eileen will most be remembered for her love of animals, especially cats. She spent many hours at her local animal shelter loving and caring for the felines. She was an avid photographer; you could find her outside in all kinds of weather snapping beautiful pictures of God's majestic scenery. Eileen adored her nieces and nephews and was known as Aunt 'E' at all the family gatherings. She showered them with the best gifts and never forgot a birthday. Our hearts are broken and she will be deeply missed. The world lost a beautiful soul but, we trust God and her eternal life in heaven.

She is survived by her mother, Alberta; two brothers, John (Donna) Berkes of Dallas, Georgia, Sam (Kathy) Berkes of DeKalb; three nephews, John Shew, Nathan Shew, Mathew Berkes; four nieces, Bridget Tewksbury, Elizabeth McMaster, Amanda Berkes, Michelle Berkes; six great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jerome; sister, Carol Shew; and her nephew, Jeffrey Shew.

The Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 25, at First United Methodist Church, 321 Oak St. in DeKalb, with the Rev. Jonathan Crail officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday , March 24, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Eileen M. Berkes Memorial Fund, addressed to the Berkes Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2019
