Eilert Goken
1935-2020
Eilert G. Goken, Jr., 85, of Shabbona, IL, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at home. Born February 27, 1935, in Waterman, he was the son of Eilert Goken Sr. and Agnes Goken.
Eilert and his wife Jackie were married in 1958 and lived in the Shabbona area with their two children. Eilert farmed most of his life, but also owned Goken Automotive. Once he retired, he spent the winter months in Lakeland, FL where he made many close friends. Eilert and Jackie built their home in 1979. Their home was always THE gathering place for family functions and for close friends they considered family. Eilert loved to deer and turkey hunt, so naturally he designed the entire house around one thing, his prized buck. It has been the topic of conversation for many years, and still hangs in its place of honor. Eilert always had a story to tell, and he never left you without telling a joke.

The family would like to thank Unity Hospice in Rochelle for the wonderful care they provided Eilert over the last few weeks. We would especially like to thank Reanne, Anita, and Connie.

Eilert was proceeded in death by his wife Jackie (Benson) Goken, his grandson Nicholas Goken, his parents Agnes & Eilert Goken Sr., his father and mother-in-law, Bud and Esther Benson, and all of his siblings, Mary, Cap, Hank, Paul, and Ed. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Teri and Dan Reardon of Conyers, GA, son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Emily Goken of Lee, IL, six grandchildren Shannon (Tommy) Goldsmith, Tyson Goken, Lance Reardon, Sarah (Chris) King, Mary (Chris) Sigmund, and Grant Goken; and one great grandson Collin Goldsmith

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic his family will have a private service. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. All arrangements are being made by Jacobson Funeral Home in Shabbona IL.

Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 1, 2020.
