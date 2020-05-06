Elaine Licking
1923 - 2020
Elaine Licking

Born: May 4, 1923; in Ripon, WI

Died: May 3, 2020; in Bloomington, IL

Elaine Licking, the daughter of Dote and Minnie Patchett, died of natural causes on May 3, 2020 in Bloomington, Illinois. She was born at the family farm near Ripon, Wisconsin on May 4, 1923. Apple Grove School, a rural one-room school, was the site of education through eighth grade. She was awarded the country banners in arithmetic and reading. In 1940 she graduated as valedictorian at Ripon High School. College classes were pursued at Fond du Lac College, the University of Wisconsin and Morningside College. Her family attended Scott Street Church in Ripon.

From her early years she especially recalled rural electrification when the switch was thrown in 1929 bringing electricity to the farm, and the winter of 1935 when the farm was snowed in for six weeks.

She served several years, starting just prior to World War II, as secretary to the Superintendent of Schools in Ripon, Wisconsin. In 1950 she was elected President of the Wisconsin Educational Secretaries Association.

Elaine supported her husband in his military career and private practice dentistry in Wisconsin, Indiana, Iowa, and Illinois. She also was secretary to the Judge Advocate of Fort McCoy, Wisconsin in the early 1960's. She coordinated an Institute for educational secretaries at the University of Wisconsin in 1949 and organized numerous events and reunions through the years. For two decades, she was active in real estate management. Later in life she was her husband's caregiver for several years before he entered long term care.

She enjoyed playing bridge and was a wonderful cook, world traveler, a lifelong letter writer, and was active in church women's groups.

Besides her husband of 66 years, James Licking, she was predeceased by her parents and a stillborn child. She is survived by daughters, Mary, of Nashua, New Hampshire, Doris (Alan) Reeser of Bloomington, Illinois, and son, David (Sandi) of St. Charles, Illinois; six grandchildren, two great grandchildren. Elaine's family wishes to thank her friends, caregivers and Advocate Hospice for providing loving care and comfort. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First Street, DeKalb, IL 60115 or the charity of the donor's choice

Arrangements were entrusted to Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb IL, 60115 815-758-3841.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
May 5, 2020
I enjoyed family gatherings with Elaine and Jim. Also later times on the phone with long chats.
margaret long
