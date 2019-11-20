Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
For more information about
Elaine Merchant
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Merchant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Merchant


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Merchant Obituary
ELAINE MERCHANT

Born: September 7, 1945; in DeKalb, IL

Died: November 11, 2019; in Sycamore, IL

Elaine Merchant, 74, of Sycamore, Illinois, died Monday, November 11, 2019, at her home.

She was born September 7, 1945, in DeKalb, Illinois, the daughter of Leon Emory and Leora Frances (Overton) Thomas. Elaine married John C. Merchant on August 28, 1971, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in DeKalb, where she was confirmed and a former member.

Elaine worked at Walmart for over thirty years. She enjoyed watching soap operas, was a avid reader, a former bowler, and a Chicago Cubs Fan; she was a former member of Ladies the Moose in Sycamore. Elaine attended Providence Baptist Church in Sycamore.

She is survived by her son, Adam Merchant of Sycamore; her stepson, Michael (Cindy) Merchant; her stepdaughter, Debbie Lopez both of Sycamore; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two siblings, Janice (Keith) Rebhorn of DeKalb and Jerry (Victoria) Thomas of Arizona; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; step daughter, Sandy; and her parents.

A Memorial Service will be at held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with the Rev. Mark Chambers of Kirkland officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be at Genoa Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23, at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Elaine Merchant Memorial Fund, addressed to the Merchant Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -