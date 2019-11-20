|
|
ELAINE MERCHANT
Born: September 7, 1945; in DeKalb, IL
Died: November 11, 2019; in Sycamore, IL
Elaine Merchant, 74, of Sycamore, Illinois, died Monday, November 11, 2019, at her home.
She was born September 7, 1945, in DeKalb, Illinois, the daughter of Leon Emory and Leora Frances (Overton) Thomas. Elaine married John C. Merchant on August 28, 1971, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in DeKalb, where she was confirmed and a former member.
Elaine worked at Walmart for over thirty years. She enjoyed watching soap operas, was a avid reader, a former bowler, and a Chicago Cubs Fan; she was a former member of Ladies the Moose in Sycamore. Elaine attended Providence Baptist Church in Sycamore.
She is survived by her son, Adam Merchant of Sycamore; her stepson, Michael (Cindy) Merchant; her stepdaughter, Debbie Lopez both of Sycamore; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two siblings, Janice (Keith) Rebhorn of DeKalb and Jerry (Victoria) Thomas of Arizona; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; step daughter, Sandy; and her parents.
A Memorial Service will be at held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with the Rev. Mark Chambers of Kirkland officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be at Genoa Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23, at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Elaine Merchant Memorial Fund, addressed to the Merchant Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019