Elaine Ostrick Obituary
Elaine Ostrick

Born: January 4, 1928, in Chicago, IL

Died: October 4, 2019; in Cortland, IL

Elaine Ostrick, 91, of Cortland, Illinois, died Friday, October 4, 2019, at her home.

Born January 4, 1928, in Chicago, the daughter of Frank and Lily (Wascher) Strutz, Elaine was preceded in death by both her husbands, Anthony Misitano and George Ostrick.

She worked as a comptroller for a construction company in Bensenville for 25 years. A loving mom and grandma who held her faith as an important aspect of her life, Elaine was past president of the auxiliary of the Lutheran Child and Family Services for several years. She also loved the Cubs.

Elaine is survived by sons, John (Jill) Misitano and Thomas A. Misitano; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one sister, Dolores Randazzo.

Besides her husbands, she was preceded in death by a son, Anthony M. Misitano, in 2009; and siblings, Evie, Bud, Louie, George, Berniece, Mary and Arlene.

The visitation will be held from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore. The graveside service will be held at 11 am Friday, October 11, at Irving Park Cemetery, Chicago.

For information, call 815-895-6589. Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 8, 2019
