Eleanor C. Runge
Born: May 19, 1924; in Arlington Heights, IL
Died: September 5, 2020; in Elgin, IL
Eleanor C. (Albrecht) Runge, 96, of Genoa died Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Highland Oaks in Elgin, IL.
She was born on May 19, 1924 at home on Palatine Road in Arlington Heights, IL. to Martin and Helena Albrecht. She was baptized at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Arlington Heights and attended school there. She was part of the St. Peter's children's choir. The choir sang at Concordia River Forest and also on the radio. She was confirmed in 1938 and later graduated from the Arlington Heights High School.
Eleanor met the love of her life, Norman Runge and they married on December 4, 1943.
Eleanor and Norman had 2 children, Russel (Sandra) Runge of Genoa and Jean Runge, whom preceded her in death in 1960. Also, two grandchildren, Paul and Dr. Robyn Runge; and 2 great grandchildren, Ryan and Gavin Spencer.
Norman and Eleanor farmed the Runge family farm in Mt. Prospect until 1964 and then moved to the farm at Genoa. Eleanor was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Genoa, serving with the Ladies Aid and the LWML (Lutheran Women's Missionary League). She was also a member of the DeKalb County Homemakers Extension.
Her walk through visitation will be on Thursday, Sept. 10th from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Slater-Butala Funeral Home in Genoa. Face coverings and social distancing will be enforced as directed by the CDC Guidelines for Covid-19.
A private funeral service will be held on Friday and private burial will be Saturday, Sept. 12th at the Memory Gardens Cemetery in Arlington Heights, IL.
Memorials can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Lutheran Hour in care of the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main, Genoa, IL. 60135.
