Elizabeth A. Stone

Born: December 22, 1931

Died: June 19, 2019

Elizabeth A. "Peggy" Stone, 87, of Sycamore, Illinois, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Erie Cemetery, Erie, IL. Memorials may be made to Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave, Sycamore.

Peggy was born December 22, 1931 in Erie, IL, the daughter of Charles and Margaret (Earles) Hasbrook. She married Harold Stone and was employed at Northern Illinois University in food services. Peggy enjoyed country music, eating out and conversations with her church friends, and she loved holidays with family.

Peggy is survived by nephews Warren Lauritzson and William Lauritzson, and several grand and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother Robert Hasbrook, her parents and her husband.

Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on June 25, 2019
