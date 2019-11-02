|
Elizabeth R. Wahlstrom
Born: May 2, 1924; in Chicago, IL
Died: October 31, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Elizabeth R. Wahlstrom, age 95, died on October 31, 2019 at Pine Acres Rehabilitation and Living Center in DeKalb, Illinois where she had resided for 4 years.
She was born May 2, 1924 in Chicago, Illinois to Alrik and Ellen Anderson. She lived the majority of her life in Worth Illinois.
She was a graduate of Fenger High School and was a homemaker. Beside taking care of her family, she spent many hours supporting Hilltop Bible Church in Crestwood, Illinois and hosting Bible studies in their home.
Elizabeth was united in marriage to Leonard Wahlstrom on January 28, 1944 in Dallas, Texas while he was on active duty in the U. S. Navy. They celebrated 71 years of marriage before he passed away in October, 2015.
Survivors include four children; Jerry (Linda) of DeKalb, Judy (Bill) Jahnke of Oak Harbor, Washington, James (Debra) of Val Rico Florida, and Don (Janea) of Oak Harbor, Washington. Grandchildren; Emily (Benjamin) Rutgers of Dacula Georgia, Christine Wahlstrom (Lizzie Nichols) of Los Angeles, Barbara Wahlstrom of Chicago, Robert and Derek Wahlstrom of Val Rico Florida; Great Grandchildren; Addison, Trlston, Natalie and Carter Rutgers; Sister-in-law Marian Injerd of Crete, Illinois, Cousin Ruth Oakes of Leavenworth, Washington and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband Leonard, brothers Robert, Norman and Arthur, brothers-in-law Phil Injerd and Roy Wahlstrom and sisters-in-law Arline Wahlstrom, Elaine Anderson and Helen Anderson.
The Funeral Service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with the Rev. Jen Zerby of Hillcrest Covenant Church in DeKalb officiating. Private Burial will be at Chapel Hill Gardens South in Oak Lawn Illinois.
Visitation will be from 2:30 p.m. until the time of services at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Elizabeth R. Wahlstrom Memorial Fund, addressed to the Wahlstrom Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 2, 2019