Elmer A. Brown


1932 - 2019
Elmer A. Brown Obituary
Elmer A. Brown

Born: September 22, 1932; in Chicago, IL

Died: November 15, 2019; in DeKalb, IL

Elmer A. "Sonny" Brown, 87, of Sycamore, IL, died Friday, November 15, 2019, at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.

He was born September 22, 1932, in Chicago the son of Victor and Edith (Westbrook) Brown.

Sonny worked for 35 years for Banker's Life Insurance Company. He loved living in Chicago for most of his life but moved to Sycamore 25 years ago to be closer to family and made many friends here. He will be missed by many who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his nephews, Dennis (Patty) Pecina, Donald (Patti) Pecina; niece, Diane (Phil) Dailing; cousin, Donna Wagenknecht; numerous great nieces and great nephews; and dear friend, David Stran.

He was preceded in death by his parents; aunt, Mildred Slack; sister and brother-in-law, Gwendolyn and Elmer Pecina; and cousin, Zelda Nelson.

Per Sonny's wishes a private family service will be held.

Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore.

Arrangements in care of Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd., Quiram Sycamore Chapel.

For more information call 815-895-6589 or visit www.olsonfh.com to leave message of condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 19, 2019
