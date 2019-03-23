Home

Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
For more information about
Elsie Madsen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
511 Russell Road
DeKalb, IL
View Map
Elsie A. Madsen


Elsie A. Madsen Obituary
Elsie A. Madsen

Born: August 10, 1921; in Chicago, IL

Died: March 19, 2019; in DeKalb, IL

Elsie A. Madsen, 97, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center in DeKalb.

She was born August 10, 1921, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Richard and Mary (Schneider) Marske, Elsie married Markham Madsen on February 15, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois.

Elsie was formerly employed by Elm Roller Skating Rink in Elmhurst for over 30 years. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in DeKalb.

She is survived by her son, Wayne (Sandi) Madsen of Cortland; two grandsons, Jeff (Tammy) Madsen of Pasco, Washington, Mark (Jennie) Madsen of Cortland; two great-grandchildren, Peyton and Kamryn; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Markham; one brother, Arthur; two sisters, Liphilda and Ruth.

The Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 6 , at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 511 Russell Road in DeKalb, with the Rev. Ray Krueger officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date at Elm Lawn Cemetery in Elmhurst, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Elsie A. Madsen Memorial Fund, addressed to the Madsen Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 23, 2019
