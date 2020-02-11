|
Elvin L. Christensen
Born: July 7, 1938; in DeKalb, IL
Died: February 7, 2020; in Sycamore, IL
Elvin L. "Pete" Christensen, 81, of Sycamore died Friday, February 7, 2020 at his home.
He was born July 7, 1938 in DeKalb to LeRoy and F. Catherine (Elliott) Christensen. He was a graduate of the Maple Park High School, Class of 1957. He married Lois M. Lloyd on Sept. 24, 1960 in Sycamore.
Pete was a member of the Salem Lutheran Church in Sycamore. He enjoyed fishing, watching TV, playing Solitaire and going to his grandchildren's sporting events.
Survivors include his wife, Lois; children, Mike (Diana) Christensen of Rockford, Sharon Doty of DeKalb and Diane Christensen of Sycamore; grandchildren, Linnea and Michael Christensen, Daniel and David (Kira) Jackson, Quin Doty, Rachel (Justin) Maness and Curtis Miller; great grandchildren, Aria Jackson and Lauren Maness; siblings, Lila Loescher, Karen (Bernie) Lendman and Bruce Christensen.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
His visitation will be on Tuesday, Feb. 11th from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL.
His funeral service will be on Wednesday, Feb.12th at 12:00 PM at the Salem Lutheran Church, 1145 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. with Pastor Preston Fields officiating. Burial will be at the Elmwood Cemetery.
Memorials can be made for Elvin Christensen in care of the Salem Lutheran Church of Sycamore.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 11, 2020