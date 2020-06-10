Elyda Lorene Mattern
Born: December 23, 1926 in Dixon, IL
Died: June 7, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Elyda Lorene Mattern, 93, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Kishwaukee Hospital.
She was born December 23, 1926 in Dixon, Illinois, the daughter of Louis H. and Florence (Thomas) Meyer. Elyda married Robert H. Mattern on March 7, 1965 in Franklin Grove, Illinois.
Elyda was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church, DeKalb County Farm Bureau, DeKalb Woman's Club and was a Friends of the Barb City Manor Volunteer.
She is survived by her two daughters, Karen Marie Mattern of Sycamore and Carrie (Troy) Stringer of Sycamore; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Nathan Stringer; one brother, Frank Meyer of Dixon; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents; one sister, Jeanette Carter.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Franklin Grove Cemetery, with the Rev. Blake Richter of Westminster Presbyterian Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Elyda Lorene Mattern Memorial Fund, addressed to the Mattern Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 10, 2020.