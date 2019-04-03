Emily Hardy



Born: October 5, 1934; in Aurora, IL



Died: March 29, 2019; in Sandwich, IL



Emily Hardy, age 84, of Waterman, died Friday March 29, 2019 at Valley West Hospitalin Sandwich.



She was born October 5, 1934 in Aurora, the daughter of Arthur and Florence (Sawyer)Jacobson. Emily grew up in rural Shabbona, graduated from Shabbona schools, andmarried Louis Hardy of Waterman.



Emily and Louis farmed together for many years in the Shabbona and Waterman area and also owned and operated Hardy Grain Company in rural Waterman for many years.



Emily had a strong will and would never back down from a challenge. She was always willing to try new things and broaden her horizons. Emily was especially passionate about seeing young women succeed in life, and was proud of the accomplishments her children and grandchildren have achieved throughout their lives.



Survivors include her son, Kenneth Hardy of Rochelle; a daughter, Linda Hardy of DeKalb; 4 grandchildren, Heather, Dan, Jacob and Brandon; and 6 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Louis on September 10, 2007; a daughter, Deborah on February 11, 1988; and her sister, Marion.



Per Emilys request, her body was donated to Northern Illinois University Department of Biological Sciences for scientific research. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2019