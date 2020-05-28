Emily Neiglick
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emily Neiglick

Born: Dec. 17, 1925; in Chicago, IL

Died: May 25, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Emily Neiglick, 94, of Glenview, Ill., passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center, DeKalb.

Born Dec. 17, 1925, in Chicago, the daughter of Emil and Sigrid (Anderson) Neiglick, Emily loved to entertain and enjoyed bringing friends and neighbors into her home for tea and coffee as much as she loved to take walks at Chicago Botanical Gardens and Gilson Park Harbor in Wilmette.

A New Trier High School graduate, Emily worked as business manager for Joe Jacobs Chevrolet in Wilmette for many years.

Emily is survived by her niece and nephew, Patty Haeffner and Albert Thomas; grand-nephew, Christopher (Tammy) Haeffner; grand-niece, Megan (Shawn) Balch; and several great-great-nephews and -nieces.

She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Edith Ann (Albert) Thomas; and nephew, John Thomas.

Memorials, to be determined later, can be made in Emily Neiglick's name in care of her family at Quiram-Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, 60178.

For information, to share a memory or leave a condolence with Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapels, www.olsonfh.com or 815-895-6589.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
1245 Somonauk St.
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-6589
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved