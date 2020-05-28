Emily Neiglick
Born: Dec. 17, 1925; in Chicago, IL
Died: May 25, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Emily Neiglick, 94, of Glenview, Ill., passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center, DeKalb.
Born Dec. 17, 1925, in Chicago, the daughter of Emil and Sigrid (Anderson) Neiglick, Emily loved to entertain and enjoyed bringing friends and neighbors into her home for tea and coffee as much as she loved to take walks at Chicago Botanical Gardens and Gilson Park Harbor in Wilmette.
A New Trier High School graduate, Emily worked as business manager for Joe Jacobs Chevrolet in Wilmette for many years.
Emily is survived by her niece and nephew, Patty Haeffner and Albert Thomas; grand-nephew, Christopher (Tammy) Haeffner; grand-niece, Megan (Shawn) Balch; and several great-great-nephews and -nieces.
She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Edith Ann (Albert) Thomas; and nephew, John Thomas.
Memorials, to be determined later, can be made in Emily Neiglick's name in care of her family at Quiram-Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, 60178.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 28, 2020.