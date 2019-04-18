ERIC JOHN LOW



Born: September 10, 1949; in Clinton



Died: April 16, 2019; in DeKalb



Eric John Low, 69, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at his home alone with his wife holding his hand. He was born September 10, 1949, in Clinton, Iowa, the son of Eric O. and Mary Lorraine (Yackshaw) Low. Eric married Carolyn Vaughn on September 5, 1992 in DeKalb. Eric was a graduate of DeKalb High School Class of 1967; he was a veteran of the US Army, having served during the Vietnam Era. Eric was a member of Iron Workers Union 393. He was an avid soccer and golf fan. Eric loved playing golf, woodworking, working in his yard, birds and all wildlife. His greatest love was spending time with his family.



He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his children, Dylan, Alex, Natalie; six sisters, Kathleen Franklin, Susan Schoen, Mary Ellen (Jay) Kratt, Jane Low, Elizabeth Mosca, Ann (Bret) Hamilton; two brothers, Jim Low, Terry Low; many nieces and nephews; and his four legged companion, Lucy.He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Thom Low; and his sister, Cheryl Murphy.



A Memorial Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with full military honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66 at 7:00 p.m. Cremation has taken place.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Eric J. Low Memorial Fund, addressed to the Low Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022