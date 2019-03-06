Home

Ervin Hoecherl
Ervin J. Hoecherl

Born: November 11, 1926; in Springfield, MN

Died: March 3, 2019; in DeKalb, IL

Ervin J. Hoecherl, 92, of Sycamore, died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center.

He was born Nov. 11, 1926 in Springfield, MN to Joseph and Catherine (Saffert) Hoecherl. He married Joan Bennett on July 24, 1954.

Ervin was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving during WWII. He was a member of the Sycamore VFW, Church of St. Mary and the Sycamore Elks.

He enjoyed entertaining friends at his pool, bowling, wood working and playing softball. Ervin was an avid Vikings fan. He coached women's softball for many years.

Survivors include his wife, Joan; one daughter, Victoria Maurer (Rick); two sons, Joseph Hoecherl (Linda) and Anthony Hoecherl (Andrea); four grandchildren, Daniel Maurer (Cassandra), Michael Maurer (Deisy), Jessica Hoecherl and Jordan Hoecherl; his great granddaughter, Laila Maurer and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by eight sisters and three brothers.

His funeral mass will be on Saturday, March 9th at 11:00 AM at the Church of St. Mary, 322 Waterman St. in Sycamore. A visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Church. A Celebration of Life will follow the mass on Saturday at the Regale Center, 124 S. California Street in Sycamore from 1:00 to 4:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established at a later date in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL 60178

To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019
