Estelle von Zellen
Estelle von Zellen, 95, passed away August 13, 2019 in the Kishwaukee Hospital Emergency Room in DeKalb, Illinois.
Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, at the Unitarian Universalist Church Fellowship of DeKalb, 158 North 4th Street in DeKalb.Donations may be made in Estelle von Zellen's name to, MidAmerica Region of the Unitarian Universalist Association, 2355 Fairview Ave. N. #312, Roseville, MN 55113. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2019